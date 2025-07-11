High-end bugging device found near my chair: PMK founder Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S Ramadoss on Friday claimed that a spying device was discovered near his chair at his residence, according to a Thanthi TV report.

“A high-end bugging device, reportedly purchased from London, was found placed near my chair at home,” he stated.

Ramadoss added that the device was recovered two days ago and investigations are currently underway to identify who placed it there.

“We are probing to find out who was responsible for placing the device,” he said.

Further details are awaited.