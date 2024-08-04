Cops nab refugee camp prisoner on the run in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A Sri Lankan inmate at Special Camp Prison who escaped recently was nabbed by the Tiruchy City police on Saturday and was produced before the court and lodged in the prison. According to police, on July 22, A Abdul Riyazkhan alias Abdul Riyaz, a Sri Lankan inmate was found to be missing from the cell. He has been lodged in the special camp prison since January 25 for his involvement in several offences. Subsequently, the City Commissioner of Police N Kamini ordered the KK Nagar police to register a case and formed a special team to nab the escaped inmate. The team which was searching for him found him at Tiruchy junction railway station on Friday late hours while attempting to board a train to Rameshwaram. The police team arrested him and on Saturday. He was produced before the Judicial Magistrate court and was lodged in the Puzhal prison.