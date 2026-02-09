Cops fix 5,000 cap for Vijay's Salem visit; TVK converts it into intra-party meet

Salem City Police Commissioner Anil Kumar Giri granted permission to hold the meeting at the Thalamuthu Natarajan Grounds in Seelanaickenpatti in Salem.

As per the conditions laid down by the police, only 5,000 people are permitted to attend the meeting, which should be held between 12 noon and 3 pm. Entry for children, senior citizens, and pregnant women would be denied, while basic amenities such as drinking water and toilet facilities must be in place.