Cops fix 5,000 cap for Vijay's Salem visit; TVK converts it into intra-party meet

COIMBATORE: The Salem city police on Sunday granted permission for TVK president Vijay’s campaign meeting in Salem on February 13, but capped attendance at 5,000, forcing the party to convert the event into a meeting for party functionaries rather than a public meeting.
Salem City Police Commissioner Anil Kumar Giri granted permission to hold the meeting at the Thalamuthu Natarajan Grounds in Seelanaickenpatti in Salem.
As per the conditions laid down by the police, only 5,000 people are permitted to attend the meeting, which should be held between 12 noon and 3 pm. Entry for children, senior citizens, and pregnant women would be denied, while basic amenities such as drinking water and toilet facilities must be in place.
One among the total 51 conditions imposed by the police also mandates entry to the venue through a pass system. To avoid overcrowding, adequate barricades and safety measures must be put in place at necessary locations.
An earlier petition submitted by TVK functionaries on February 4 seeking permission for Vijay’s meeting was rejected by the police, citing non-compliance with government guidelines. Subsequently, the TVK submitted another petition as per the prescribed norms.
TVK Salem central district secretary Tamilan Parthiban said that since only 5,000 participants have been permitted, the meeting would be converted into a gathering of party functionaries.
“The public and other party cadres should watch the meeting from their houses through television and social media platforms as live streaming arrangements would be made,” he said, adding that TVK is exploring multiple venues to conduct a full-fledged Vijay’s public meeting in Salem at the earliest.