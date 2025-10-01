Cops book Aadhav for exhorting ‘Nepal-like Gen Z revolution’ comment in post deleted later

CHENNAI: With 25 persons already booked and four arrested for spreading misinformation regarding the Karur stampede on social media, city police on Tuesday booked TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna for his (now deleted) social media post in which he called for a Nepal-like Gen Z revolution in the State.

In the post, he shared a video clip of police personnel assaulting a TVK cadre at Karur and condemned police violence and arrests for social media post and called for revolution. After making edits to the post in which he deleted references to Nepal and Sri Lanka, Aadav eventually deleted the post after attracting severe censure from social media users, saying that his post was irresponsible.

The North Zone cybercrime police station booked Aadav under sections 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 196 (1) (b) (Promoting enmity between different groups) 197 (1) (d) (makes misleading information, jeopardising the sovereignty and integrity or security of India) 353 (1) (b) (false information likely to cause panic among public) and 353 (2) (circulating statements containing false information).

Aadhav’s post also attracted censure from DMK Member of Parliament Kanimozhi Karunanidhi. DMK leader A Raja questioned TVK President Vijay if he would take action against Aadhav Arjuna for his irresponsible statement.

He challenged Vijay to sack Aadhav Arjuna from the party for making such a division comments online, which he had to delete later.