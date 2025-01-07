Cops allowed DMK protest at short notice while denying nod to PMK, flags Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday hit out at the state police for permitting the ruling DMK’s protest against the Governor while denying permission for his party’s protest at Valluvarkottam, citing the application was not filed five days prior to the protest.

In a statement, he said that DMK announced the protest at 2.48 pm on Monday against the Governor. “The ruling party was given permission within hours. It shows the double standard of the state police,” he said.

He alleged that the DMK preponed the protest to 9 am from 10 am, fearing someone would approach the court against the illegal permission given to the protest. “Due to preponement, the officegoers and students were affected by the protests, including at Saidapet,” he said.

Anbumani said that whatever justifications there are for applying for permission for the PMK protest five days in advance, all those justifications are also there for the DMK protests. ”But why did the police, which denied permission to the PMK protest, grant permission only to the DMK protest? People are raising questions like this. The police and the Tamil Nadu government must answer them,” he said.

He warned that the people of Tamil Nadu who are watching how the police are being manipulated by the ruling DMK would teach a lesson at the right time and in the right manner.