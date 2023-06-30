Cops accused of stealing parts from seized vehicle; Vellore SP orders probe

VELLORE: A sand miner released from prison was shocked to see parts missing from his lorry which was seized by the police at Pallikonda, about 20 kilometres from Vellore some time ago.



Vinayagam of Ganganallur in Anaicut taluk in Vellore district operated tipper trucks andwas involved in illegal sand mining. He was arrested by the Pallikonda police and jailed some time ago. His lorry was also seized.



After paying the mines and minerals department the penalty for his misdemeanour, Vinayagam went to claim his vehicle and was shocked to see parts like self-starter, battery, dynamo, radiator, tools, and spare tyre, worth nearly Rs 2 lakh, missing. “All parts were removed by the station inspector and sub-inspector who colluded with each other,” he alleged and added that he was told the total amount of the parts will be handed over.



“Then a head constable gave me Rs 20,000 in cash near a supermarket in Sathuvachariand was promised the remaining Rs 1.80 lakh in two months.”



However, when he asked for the remaining amount after 2 months, he was told that theamount would not be paid and he can do whatever he wanted.



Hence he petitioned Vellore SP N Manivannan three days ago and the latter ordered that the issue be looked into immediately. The SP said that he expected to get results within a week.



“However, expeditious action is needed to save the police from being labelled as thieves,”sources said.

