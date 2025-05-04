Cop suspended for welcoming Vijay at Madurai airport

MADURAI: Head constable’s day out welcoming TVK president and actor Vijay, who recently arrived at Madurai airport for an event, landed him in trouble.

Kathiravan Markus (45), who is attached to Teppakulam station in Madurai city, was found among the crowd that turned up at the airport premises to welcome Vijay.

The constable was seen amidst the crowd, clad in civilian clothing with the party shawl over his shoulder, and a video of the moment went viral on social media prompting action against him.

After learning about the TVK leader’s arrival in Madurai, the head constable was said to have availed emergency leave. After conducting formal inquiries, the head constable was placed under suspension for disciplinary reasons.