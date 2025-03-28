Cop murdered by gang led by ganja seller in Madurai

MADURAI: A 37-year-old cop was allegedly murdered by a gang near Usilampatti in Madurai district on Thursday evening.

The deceased victim has been identified as Muthukumar of Kallapatti village. Superintendent of Police BK Arvind inspected the scene of the crime and held inquiries.

Sources said Muthukumar, who is employed as a head constable and deputed as driver for Usilampatti Town Inspector of Police, along with his friend Rajaram, advised a group led by Ponvannan, who is a ganja seller, of Navarpatti, to give it up and lead a peaceful life.

However, Ponvannan got irked over his advice and attacked the cop with weapons.

When the cop fell unconscious, the gang dropped a boulder on his head, killing him on the spot. Injured Rajaram was rushed to hospital. Based on a complaint, Usilampatti police have filed a case.