Cop-conductor fight clip goes viral; Annamalai backs cop on free travel

MADURAI: A constable, Arumugapandi, who boarded a Tirunelveli-bound bus at Nanguneri, got into a heated argument with a TNSTC bus conductor.

The cop in uniform refused to take a ticket when the conductor insisted on it and explained that he is a government servant on duty who was allowed to travel free like the TNSTC drivers and conductors who travel free to their residential quarters.

However, the conductor denied his claims and repeatedly asked the cop to buy a ticket. He argued that police personnel could travel without tickets only on condition that he or she is in possession of a warrant.

The conductor stopped the bus near the Nanguneri DSP camp office and their argument continued over free travel delaying other passengers. At one stage, a passenger who boarded at the camp office even volunteered to buy a ticket for the policeman. Someone on the bus videographed the incident and the clip went viral.

Official sources from the TNSTC, Tirunelveli, said the video content involving the cop’s argument with the conductor was forwarded to the Police Department for action.

Annamalai surprised at TNSTC’s ignorance on free travel scheme for cops

However, coming in support of the constable, BJP state president K Annamalai on Wednesday said it was surprising that the TNSTC is unaware of the announcement made by Chief Minister MK Stalin that police personnel on duty can travel for free in TNSTC buses within their respective working districts.

“I insist that no action, including departmental action should be taken against the constable Arumugapandi, who argued with the TNSTC bus conductor near Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district,” Annamalai said quoting the TNSTC post.

Recalling CM Stalin-led DMK government’s maiden Assembly session announcement (2021-22), Annamalai said, “During the discussion on demand for grants for 2021-22, Chief Minister Stalin announced that free travel will be given for police personnel in TNSTC buses on duty within their respective district limits. How is it fair to harass Arumugapandi, a constable of TN Police like this,” he asked.