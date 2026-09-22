Cooum revival: TN moves towards global tender, phased riverfront development

At a meeting at the Secretariat, Vijay reviewed the progress of the DPR, the proposed facilities and preparations for inviting global tenders to ensure international technical expertise and standards in the restoration exercise.

The move comes after the State government announced in the 2026-27 Budget that Chennai’s river restoration projects would receive priority, with a DPR to be prepared for the Cooum.

As part of the initial planning, three-km stretches of the river have been identified for detailed study. The proposed interventions include pedestrian and cycling tracks, riverside walkways, viewing decks, green spaces, community facilities and nature-based environmental improvement measures.