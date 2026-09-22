Cooum revival: TN moves towards global tender, phased riverfront development

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is set to take the next step towards a comprehensive restoration of the Cooum, with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday reviewing the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and directing officials to pursue the project in phases with global technical expertise.
At a meeting at the Secretariat, Vijay reviewed the progress of the DPR, the proposed facilities and preparations for inviting global tenders to ensure international technical expertise and standards in the restoration exercise.
The move comes after the State government announced in the 2026-27 Budget that Chennai’s river restoration projects would receive priority, with a DPR to be prepared for the Cooum.
As part of the initial planning, three-km stretches of the river have been identified for detailed study. The proposed interventions include pedestrian and cycling tracks, riverside walkways, viewing decks, green spaces, community facilities and nature-based environmental improvement measures.
The government’s approach is broader than routine maintenance, with the restoration plan seeking to bring together ecological improvement, public amenities and riverfront development. The government had earlier announced that global consultants would be engaged for feasibility and project reports for the Cooum and Adyar, with the proposed exercise also focusing on sewage interception, water quality, recreational spaces and flood-mitigation infrastructure.
The immediate focus will now be on firming up the DPR and concept and action plans before moving towards global tendering and phased implementation. Vijay has directed officials to adopt an integrated and sustainable approach to restore the Cooum to its natural state and improve Chennai’s river environment and public spaces.
The development also comes as the Water Resources Department continues maintenance and desilting-related works along the Cooum ahead of the northeast monsoon.
Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar and senior officials attended review meeting.