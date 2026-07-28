Desilting begins at Cooum, Okkiyam Maduvu ahead of northeast monsoon

According to the Water Resources Department (WRD) officials, the river stretch within the city has been heavily infested with water hyacinth, floating vegetation, and debris, reducing its carrying capacity. In association with a voluntary organisation, the WRD will undertake desilting and cleaning from Padikuppam downstream to Napier Bridge, including the Cooum's northern branch.

The exercise is expected to improve the free flow of floodwater through Aminjikarai, Choolaimedu, Chetpet, Egmore, and Chintadripet during the monsoon and help mitigate urban flooding.

The minister also launched restoration works at Okkiyam Maduvu, a 2.65-km channel adjoining the Pallikaranai marshland. The channel carries floodwater from the marsh to the Buckingham Canal before it drains into the sea. It also receives surplus water from 62 upstream lakes and has a flood-carrying capacity of 12,000 cusecs.

WRD officials said the unchecked growth of water hyacinth had reduced the channel's carrying capacity. In the first phase, the entire 2,650-metre stretch will be desilted to improve water flow and reduce flood risk in south Chennai neighbourhoods around the Pallikaranai marshland.

Describing the initiative as part of the State's pre-monsoon flood preparedness, Anand directed officials to complete the works before the onset of the northeast monsoon.

Water Resources Department Principal Secretary Satyabrata Sahoo, Chennai Collector S Malathi Helen, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner GS Sameeran, Government Chief Whip and Virugambakkam MLA R Sabarinathan, other legislators, officials, and representatives of voluntary organisations attended the event.