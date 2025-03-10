Cooperative societies getting a raw deal under DMK government, alleges OPS

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader O Pannerselvam on Sunday flayed the ruling DMK government for its alleged mishandling of cooperative societies, alleging that it has resulted in significant financial losses.

In a statement, Panneerselvam lambasted the DMK government for its failure to procure dhotis and sarees from powerloom cooperative societies for distribution to ration card holders during the last Pongal festival.

“This traditional practice, which has been a hallmark of the State government’s welfare initiatives, was allegedly neglected by the DMK administration, leaving the cooperative societies in a precarious financial situation,” he said.

Panneerselvam pointed out that despite his request to Chief Minister MK Stalin on January 16, 2025, to take immediate action to provide dhotis and sarees to all ration card holders, the government had failed to respond, resulting in huge losses for the cooperative societies.

The ex-CM said that the decision has hit the co-op societies badly.