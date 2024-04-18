Begin typing your search...

Convict Yuvaraj asks for A-class jail, HC seeks jail department’s counter

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the jail department refused the permission without considering the representation.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 April 2024 10:15 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-17 22:16:15.0  )
Convict Yuvaraj asks for A-class jail, HC seeks jail department’s counter
X

S Yuvaraj

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Coimbatore Collector and jail department to file counter to the plea of life convict in Gokulraj murder case, S Yuvaraj seeking A-class cell in jail.

A division bench comprising Justices MS Ramesh and Sunder Mohan heard Yuvaraj’s wife Suvitha’s petition seeking to grant A-class cell to her husband, who is currently in Coimbatore Central Prison serving a life sentence.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the jail department refused the permission without considering the representation.

Additional public prosecutor E Raj Tilak sought time to file a counter and posted the matter to April 29 for further submission.

In June 2 last year, the HC upheld a trial court order sentencing Yuvaraj of Theeran Chinnamalai Gounder Peravai and seven others to life in prison in the case of beheading a Dalit youth, Gokulraj, in 2015.

Madras High CourtGokulraj murder caseLife convictA-class cellCoimbatore Central PrisonDivision benchS YuvarajSuvitha's petitionLegal proceedingsTrial court orderBeheading caseDalit youthTheeran Chinnamalai Gounder PeravaiCounter pleaAdditional public prosecutor
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X