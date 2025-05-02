Convict escapes from court in Coimbatore, nabbed

COIMBATORE: A special team of police on Thursday nabbed a 39-year-old convict who escaped from court in Coimbatore.

D Senthil Kumar escaped from the First Additional Subordinate Court in Coimbatore on April 28, before the judge delivered the quantum of punishment. He was awarded five years of rigorous imprisonment and issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW).

According to the prosecution, Senthil Kumar, along with two others, Ramesh Kumar (38) and Mathivanan, were arrested for waylaying Mahesh Maruthaiah from Chokkampudur on August 26, 2006. The trio attacked and snatched Rs 1 lakh from the complainant.

The police registered a case and arrested Senthil Kumar and Ramesh, while Mathivanan continues to remain evasive. During the trial, Ramesh died. As the court pronounced Senthil Kumar guilty, he escaped from the court premises.

The judge pronounced five years of rigorous imprisonment and also issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him. A special team of police tracked his mobile phone and nabbed Senthil Kumar at Gandhipuram bus stand when he attempted to board a bus to escape elsewhere on Thursday.

He was produced in court to be remanded in judicial custody and lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison.