Contrasting tales of TN’s UPSC toppers: Failed 5 times but State topper now, outstanding medico who cracked it in maiden attempt

CHENNAI: Persevering with his efforts despite five previous attempts failing to fetch him the result that he dreamed about, T Bhuvanesh Ram from Tiruvallur came first among the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) candidates from Tamil Nadu. As per the rank list that was released on Tuesday, he secured the 41st rank at the all-India level.

"It was a long journey for me after starting in 2016. This was my sixth attempt. However, I was determined to secure a good rank this time at the all India level," Bhuvanesh Ram, who is currently working at NABARD in Thiruvananthapuram, told DT Next. During his previous attempts, he missed it by a whisker thrice by faltering in the interviews.

Though several IAS training academies taught him the method to clear the highly competitive exam, he also developed a syllabus on my own, said the youngster who completed his schooling in Chennai and his B Sc degree in Bengaluru. Now, he aspires to be an officer involved in the education sector, he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Prashanth S from Chennai secured 78th rank at the all-India level to come second in the State. A native of Madurai who resides with his family in Ashok Nagar in Chennai, Prashanth was a topper at the Madras Medical College, from where he finished his MBBS winning more than 30 medals for his academic performance.

Despite his remarkable performance, Prashanth was keen on entering the Civil Services, and enrolled himself at Saidai Duraisamy's Manidhanaeyam Free IAS Academy and cracked the exam in his very first attempt.

"We were always sure that Prashanth would succeed in the examination, as he was a very studious and hardworking. He has brought laurels to the Madras Medical College," said Dr E Theranirajan, dean of Madras Medical College, recalling how he had helped him in seeking guidance from IAS officers and preparing for the examination.

Subhadharshini M, another youngster who was trained at Manidhanaeyam Academy, secured the 83 rank at the national level. In all, 28 candidates trained by the institution cleared the examination, said its founder Saidai Duraisamy.

At the national level, Aditya Srivastava was declared as the UPSC topper among the 1,016 candidates who were selected for appointment.