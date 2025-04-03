Contract rubber workers in Kanniyakumari demand regularisation under ARCL

MADURAI: Rubber and field workers in Kanniyakumari, the largest producer of natural rubber in the state, have requested the government to regularise their jobs under Arasu Rubber Corporation Limited (ARCL).

Over 600 workers have been working in rubber plantations under the control of the ARCL since 2002 as 'casual labourers', according to M Valsakumar, general secretary of Kanniyakumari District Estate Workers Union. They are looking forward to becoming regularised workers, he added.

During the tenure of the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, 365 temporary rubber workers were made permanent after the former MLA of Tiruvattar constituency R Leema Rose of CPM relentlessly raised the issue at Assembly sessions, Valsakumar recalled, adding, on September 10, 2007, orders ensuring regularisation of the workers was passed by the late CM Karunanidhi.

"If the rubber workers in the ARCL were regularised, they would be eligible to avail of festival bonuses, earned leave and other benefits," he said. Moreover, Valsakumar said an attention-seeking protest demonstration would be held on the premises of the Collectorate in Nagercoil on April 8.