Contest and win, DMK minister Chezhiaan dares 'daydreaming' Vijay

TIRUCHY: Minister Govi Chezhiaan on Wednesday dared actor Vijay to contest in any of the assembly segments in Tamil Nadu and win in the election, and then speak about forming a government, and he has been proving himself to be a symbol of limitless desire

Speaking to reporters after the laying foundation for the godown in Thanjavur by the Chief Minister MK Stalin via video conferencing, the state Minister for Higher Education Govi Chezhiaan said, the TVK president actor Vijay, who is not able to win the people of Tamil Nadu, has been daydreaming of capturing Puducherry too.

“This is a kind of ridiculing attitude, and the actor has been speaking as though politics is just like a movie, but the political scenario is different from acting in a movie,” Chezhiaan said.

The minister also dared Vijay to contest in the elections and prove himself. “Let him win a few seats after contesting in the elections and then speak about forming a government,” the minister added.

Chezhiaan also dared Vijay to contest any assembly segment in Tamil Nadu and win. “He is the symbol of limitless desire, and this will never work out in the political climate, either in Tamil Nadu or in Puducherry,” Chezhiaan said.