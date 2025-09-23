Construction workers to get skill training

State Labour Welfare and Skill Development Minister CV Ganesan on Monday launched the upskilling programme for 50,000 members of the Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board.

Under the skill upgradation programme sponsored by the State government, the shortlisted members of the welfare board would undergo training in leading industries and training centres. The department has allocated Rs 45.21 crore for the training programme. Each worker would be paid Rs 5,600 as an incentive during the training programme, according to a statement from the government.

The labourers would undergo training on new technologies, instruments and their benefits and safety protocols that should be adhered to during work at sites. They would be taught how to keep their health intact. By undergoing such training, the workers would enhance their skill sets and earning capacity, added the release.

Meanwhile, Labour Welfare Minister CV Ganesan also handed over appointment orders to nine persons, who were recruited through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Recruitment Board, added the government release.