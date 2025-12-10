Construction of 11 medical colleges in TN: Plea seeking CBI probe adjourned

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has adjourned to next week the hearing of a petition seeking a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in the construction of 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu during the previous AIADMK regime.

During the previous AIADMK regime, medical colleges were established in Tiruvallur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Namakkal, Ramanathapuram, Dindigul, Nagapattinam, Virudhunagar, Tirupur, Krishnagiri and the Nilgiris.

The petitioner, N Rajasekaran, a farmer from Nannilam in Tiruvarur district, has alleged that the colleges, built when former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami held the Public Works Department portfolio, were not constructed in accordance with National Medical Commission norms and that several irregularities had taken place. He has sought a direction for the CBI to investigate the matter.

In his petition, he submitted that since the Union Government had contributed 60 per cent of the funds for establishing the 11 colleges, the probe should be entrusted to the CBI. He also pointed out that the state government had issued a Government Order withdrawing the earlier general consent granted to the CBI and other central agencies to conduct investigations in Tamil Nadu.

The petition sought the quashing of the GO and requested that the CBI be directed to register a case and investigate his complaint.

When the case came up before Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, the petitioner appeared in person and began to present his arguments in Tamil.

The Chief Justice interrupted and informed him that English is the official language of the High Court, and that submissions must be made in English. He advised the petitioner either to argue in English or to appoint a counsel.

The Bench also asked the petitioner about his occupation, the extent of land he owned and the type of cultivation he undertook. Rajasekaran replied that he cultivated paddy on 10 acres. The judges then advised him to focus on agriculture and protect his land, and directed him to engage an advocate.

The matter was adjourned to next week.