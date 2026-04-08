Constable Revathi: The angel who brought Sathan cops to justice

Constable Revathi exposes custodial brutality

In an act of conscience that is rare in any force, Revathi broke ranks and exposed the horrific brutality perpetrated by her own colleagues. She testified before the court, detailing how the father and son were tortured, and identified personnel seen in the CCTV footage. This identification helped establish the presence of the accused at the location, which was an essential element in determining criminal liability.

The footage, while central to the case, required authentication and interpretation. Revathi’s testimony linked the visual record to specific individuals, strengthening its evidentiary value and reducing the scope for ambiguity over identity.