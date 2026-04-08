Constable Revathi: The angel who brought Sathan cops to justice

CHENNAI: From the Madras High Court judges who took up the matter suo motu, the CBI officials who were relentless in the pursuit of truth, and lawyers who efficiently argued the case, to the judge who stood on the side of law and conscience, there were many who played their role in ensuring that the family of P Jayaraj and J Bennix got justice for their brutal custodial murder by police officials in Sathankulam.
But what made the landmark verdict sentencing the nine officials to death on Monday possible was the courage of one person, head constable R Revathi, who braved the ire of the entire police force, job security, and even her two children to tell the truth about what happened that night in 2020.
In an act of conscience that is rare in any force, Revathi broke ranks and exposed the horrific brutality perpetrated by her own colleagues. She testified before the court, detailing how the father and son were tortured, and identified personnel seen in the CCTV footage. This identification helped establish the presence of the accused at the location, which was an essential element in determining criminal liability.
The footage, while central to the case, required authentication and interpretation. Revathi’s testimony linked the visual record to specific individuals, strengthening its evidentiary value and reducing the scope for ambiguity over identity.
Her statements were considered alongside other evidence, including eyewitness accounts. The alignment between these sources supported the prosecution’s version of events and indicated coordinated action by multiple personnel.
The identification of officials in the footage also contributed to the court’s assessment of collective involvement, which was crucial in the finding of conspiracy in the case.
In custodial murder cases, testimony from within the police force is limited if not rare. In this case, Revathi came forward to stand with the victims and not her tribe.