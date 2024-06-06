Consider plea to publish details of candidates contesting polls in newspapers: Madras HC to ECI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to consider the representation seeking to publish the details of candidates, including symbols, contesting the elections in daily newspapers within four weeks, and pass orders.

The first division bench comprising acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq heard the petition moved by TPS Pon Kumaran, an independent candidate of Thoothukudi Parliamentary constituency, seeking to direct the ECI to consider his plea.

The petitioner contended that he made several representations to the ECI pointing out the inequalities, discrimination, and no-level playing field, violating fundamental rights.

Political parties violated the election code of conduct and the election was not conducted in a free and fair manner, said the petitioner.

Voters are being carried away by the political parties conducting mega road shows, and big rallies, with their leaders and star campaigners, the petitioner submitted.

“Hence, the independent candidates like me are put into disadvantageous positions whereas the political parties’ candidates are put in advantageous positions,” said the petitioner.

The major political parties such as DMK and AIADMK advertise their party names, symbols, and candidates’ names in the wall writings, posters, and banners in public places, said the petitioner.

However, the Returning Officer violated Section 38 of the Representation of People Act, l95l publication of the list of contesting candidates and their details, including symbols, which caused damage to him, said the petitioner.

Several representations were made before the ECI regarding the violation, however, no action has been taken, said the petitioner who sought the court to direct the commission to consider the representation.