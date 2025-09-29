Consecration in 50 more temples in city this year, says TN Minister Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu on Monday announced that the DMK’s Dravidian Model government has sanctioned Rs 1,187 crore for the department to enhance temple facilities and restore Hindu religious institutions, including ancient temples, across Tamil Nadu.

Chairing a review meeting with senior officials at the department headquarters, the minister said, “The department has conducted Kumbabishekam in 3,707 temples since the DMK returned to power. Efforts are under way to expedite works to facilitate consecration in 50 more temples under the Chennai zone by the end of this year.”

He also reviewed initiatives to strengthen temple administration, improve infrastructure, and accelerate the drive against encroachment of temple lands. “Officials must work efficiently and with dedication to ensure better facilities for devotees,” the minister urged.

HR&CE Commissioner PN Sridhar, Chief Engineer P Periyasamy and other senior officials took part in the meeting.