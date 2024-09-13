Consecration ceremony of Siddeshwara Swamy temple will be held in Tamil and Sanskrit, says TN govt

CHENNAI: The State government submitted before the Madras High Court that the consecration ceremony of Arulmigu Siddeshwara Swamy temple at Salem will be held both in Tamil and Sanskrit languages, in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) over the issue.

The first division bench of acting Chief Justice S Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji heard the PIL filed by S Sathiyabama seeking to direct the State to conduct the consecration ceremonyy of Siddeshwara Swamy temple in Tamil by chanting Thirumuraikal and Tamil Saiva Manthiram. The consecration is scheduled to be held on September 15.

The petitioner contended that only Sanskrit Vedas are being recited while performing consecration ceremony and other rituals, and the recitation of Tamil hymns or verses are deliberately avoided.

The special government pleader NRR Arun Naratrajan who appeared on behalf of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department (HR&CE), submitted that a decision had already been taken to perform the consecration ceremony of Siddeshwara Swamy temple chanting the hymns or verses in Tamil as well as Sanskrit languages. After hearing the submission the bench closed the PIL.