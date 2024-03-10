Connection between Jaffer Sadiq and DMK should not be undisclosed: Annamalai

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Sunday said the mastermind of a drug trafficking network, AR Jaffer Sadiq was close to DMK key leaders and urged that the connection between Sadiq and DMK should not be undisclosed.



Addressing reporters here, Annamalai said there are reports that the person arrested in the drug trafficking case is a film producer and a drug peddler, but there is not a single news about the connection of the ruling DMK's NRI wing, which he belongs to.

"It should not be undisclosed that the accused and arrested person AR Jaffer Sadiq is a key figure of the ruling DMK. He was close to DMK key leaders," Annamalai said, adding that if drug trafficking is to be eradicated completely in the state, all government-run Tasmac outlets should be closed down completely.

Commenting on Kamal Haasan's decision to join the DMK-led INDIA bloc alliance in the state, the saffron party leader said Kamal's decision is a travesty of democracy.

"How difficult it is to run an alternative political party (MNM) between two Dravidian majors in Tamil Nadu is evident from Kamal Haasan's decision. He campaigned against the DMK in 2019 and 2021 and today, he agreed to become a Rajya Sabha MP with DMK votes. It is a travesty of democracy," he noted.

Further, Annamalai said BJP is the party that can connect the three points of left, right and center.

"I invite all women, youth and new voters who want change to join the BJP," he said.

Annamalai also informed that the candidate list for a few other states will be released in a couple of days.

"The seat-sharing talks in various states including Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar are nearing the final stage. After, those alliances are finalised, there is a possibility that the list of candidates will be released soon," he said, adding that the NDA alliance in TN is performing well.

He exuded confidence and said some other parties who accept the ideology of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are joining the NDA alliance and in the next couple of days, there may be major changes in the TN NDA alliance.

Slamming the ruling DMK, the former IPS officer said the DMK's only intention is to use the minorities (Muslim and Christians) as dice during elections.

"DMK never gives respect to Muslims and Christians. What benefits did the DMK regime do to Christians and Muslims? But, BJP can list the benefits that have done to minorities under its ten year regime," added Annamalai.

Meanwhile, Annamalai on Sunday announced that the BJP will stage a protest at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai on March 12 against the ruling DMK government, insisting on eradicating the usage of drugs in Tamil Nadu.