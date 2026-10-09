Conman held for duping investors in Coimbatore

The accused, Davidson alias Natarajan from Kanniyakumari, collected money from people across Coimbatore, promising high returns as well as free groceries. He floated several schemes to attract investments. Under one scheme, a person investing Rs 10,000 was promised free groceries worth Rs 250 every week. If the investor enrolled ten others within a month, the entire investment of Rs 10,000 would be returned.

In another scheme, investors were asked to deposit Rs ten every day and enrol two people daily. They were promised a reward of Rs one crore after 41 days. He also offered Rs 30,000 to those investing Rs one lakh and promised to return the principal if they recruited others to the scheme.