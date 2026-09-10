Tamil Nadu: Elderly man duped of Rs 5.5 cr in digital arrest scam

The victim, a resident of RS Puram, received a phone call from unidentified persons claiming to be police officers from Mumbai. They told him that his bank transactions were under scrutiny and claimed that his account had been used to transfer money for terrorist activities.

The fraudsters then told him that he had been placed under digital arrest and instructed him not to leave his residence, speak to anyone over the phone or meet relatives and friends in person.

“The callers further claimed that armed police personnel in plain clothes were keeping watch near his residence and warned that he would be arrested unless he transferred the money in his bank account to accounts specified by them for verification,” police said.