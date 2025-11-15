Congress worthless; time ripe for AIADMK return: Minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji

MADURAI: While hailing the NDA’s victory with a thumping majority over the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, former AIADMK minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji said the Congress should dissolve the party as “it is not good for the nation.”

Addressing party cadres at Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district on Friday evening, Bhalaji said a similar outcome cannot be ruled out in Tamil Nadu in the 2026 Assembly polls, and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami will take over as chief minister, again.

The time is ripe for the return of the AIADMK, which is on course to win over 220 seats; victory is not far. The DMK is obsessed with its self-promotional propaganda and will be defeated, while the AIADMK , on the other hand, will take over Fort St. George. The DMK rose by spreading propaganda, and it won’t last forever.

Bhalaji took serious digs at Congress, saying the party that exists today is nothing like the one during the days of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, who toiled for the party. The Congress of today is betraying the country by encouraging terrorism.

He further lashed out at the Congress leaders, saying they do not care about the country. Its leader Rahul Gandhi is unaware of the prevailing situation and busy touring Australia. He went on to call the Congress ‘worthless’ in Tamil Nadu and managed to merely survive under the protection of the DMK.

There is also a rift among DMK allies over differences in opinion, he added.

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai on Saturday criticised former AIADMK minister Rajendra Balaji for his remarks against the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, insisting that AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami should restrain him.

Addressing the media at the two-day training camp for Congress women in Ambattur, Selvaperunthagai described Bhalaji’s comments as “uncivilised and ignorant” and questioned why Palaniswami has not condemned or restrained him. “If someone speaks without basic decency, the leader must act. EPS should control Rajenthra Bhalaji,” he said.