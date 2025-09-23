Congress urges DMK govt not to restrict Vijay’s campaigning

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Tuesday urged the ruling DMK government not to impose restrictions on actor-politician Vijay’s political activities, stating that he should be allowed to campaign freely wherever he wishes.

Speaking to reporters at Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district, after participating in a signature campaign against the Election Commission of India, Selvaperunthagai said that preventing Vijay from holding meetings or issuing prohibitory orders was inappropriate. “This is a democratic country. Anyone can start a party and campaign anywhere. I request the Tamil Nadu government to allow Vijay to campaign without hindrance. Let us see what he says and how the people respond,” he said.

The TNCC chief pointed out that Vijay had not criticised the Congress. “Congress is not in power either at the Centre or in Tamil Nadu. There is nothing for him to attack the Congress on. That is why he has not spoken against us,” he remarked.

On the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cut announced recently, Selvaperunthagai alleged that it was a misleading move. “The claim that GST reduction benefits people is false. People’s savings have come down. Based on reports from global economists, the Indian economy is set to face more difficulties. In that backdrop, GST has been reduced,” he said.

He further dismissed the alliance between the AIADMK and BJP as an “unnatural combine” that had been rejected by the people. “No matter how many times they say they are united, it remains an alliance that the people have refused to accept,” he added.