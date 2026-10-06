Congress plans ‘mole hunt’ in TNCC as Selvaperunthagai, Chakravarty spar over TVK alliance

On Sunday, AICC general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal approved the constitution of the Political Affairs Committee, Advisory Committee, and Disciplinary Action Committee of the TNCC.
Sources said the committees are expected to play a key role in determining the TNCC’s political position in the State. The Disciplinary Action Committee will also monitor the activities and social media posts of party members, and initiate action against those openly opposing the TVK-Congress alliance while favouring the DMK.
The differences came into sharper focus after former TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai questioned whether the Congress should continue its alliance with a party that was unwilling to accept Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as its Prime Ministerial candidate.
Reacting to the remark, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Praveen Chakravarty questioned Selvaperunthagai’s relevance within the party and asked why he was making “unnecessary comments” on the alliance.
Soon, Selvaperunthagai hit back in a social media post, alleging that questioning his identity reflected an “upper caste, communal mindset” and equated it with the incident in north India where the stage was allegedly “cleansed” after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s visit.
Selvaperunthagai also reiterated his question over Rahul’s candidature, asking why the Congress should remain in an alliance with a party that did not accept the Leader of Opposition as the Prime Ministerial candidate.
Against this backdrop, TNCC president B Manickam Tagore is learnt to have urged the Congress high command to initiate a scrutiny process within the State unit to identify functionaries who continue to oppose the party’s present political line.