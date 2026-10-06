Congress plans ‘mole hunt’ in TNCC as Selvaperunthagai, Chakravarty spar over TVK alliance

On Sunday, AICC general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal approved the constitution of the Political Affairs Committee, Advisory Committee, and Disciplinary Action Committee of the TNCC.

Sources said the committees are expected to play a key role in determining the TNCC’s political position in the State. The Disciplinary Action Committee will also monitor the activities and social media posts of party members, and initiate action against those openly opposing the TVK-Congress alliance while favouring the DMK.

The differences came into sharper focus after former TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai questioned whether the Congress should continue its alliance with a party that was unwilling to accept Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as its Prime Ministerial candidate.