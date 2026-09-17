Praveen's exhibiting upper-caste mindset, says ex-TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai

Reacting to the remarks, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Praveen Chakravarty, while speaking to reporters at Chennai airport, questioned Selvaperunthagai's relevance in the party and asked why he was making what he described as unnecessary comments on the alliance.

Responding through a post on X Selvaperunthagai strongly objected to Chakravarty questioning his identity in the Congress. "A person who calls himself an intellectual asks who Selvaperunthagai is to speak about the alliance, " he said.

He alleged that questioning his identity was an extension of an " upper-caste, communal mindset", referring to an earlier incident in a northern state where, he claimed, a stage used by a Congress leader was washed with water after the leader left.