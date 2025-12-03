Congress panel to commence talks with DMK on Wednesday

CHENNAI: The 5-member committee appointed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to negotiate seat-sharing with the DMK is scheduled to commence informal talks on Wednesday.

Even though the Congress State leadership is reportedly keen on seeking more seats from the DMK than in previous elections, AICC in-charge of Tamil Nadu Girish Chodankar is said to have been advised by Delhi top brass to accept a “reasonable" offer and conclude the negotiations swiftly, especially in the wake of the Bihar election debacle.

Even though the AICC put to rest talks of alliance with actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) by constituting the 5-member committee to conduct negotiations with the DMK, which leads the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), the formation of the panel itself had led to discontent among some senior TNCC leaders, according to party insiders.

Disgruntled leaders are reportedly pointing to the absence of any AICC general secretary-level members in the panel. Even now, a few leaders are said to be weighing the prospect of aligning with the TVK, encouraged by Vijay’s pitch for “sharing power” with alliance partners.

Despite these internal differences, TNCC sources said the party’s immediate priority is finalising the much-delayed appointment of 74 district presidents before entering formal negotiations with the DMK.

The meeting scheduled for Wednesday is expected to go ahead as planned, though it may be rescheduled depending on weather conditions.