Behind bars to member of bar: Perarivalan rises from the footsteps of gallows to the corridors of court

Perarivalan, ‘Arivu’ for friends and family, was convicted in the assassination of the former prime minister and was sentenced to death. The case and appeals went on for years, during which it went from the Madras High Court to the Supreme Court, and Governor to the President.

Finally, based on his petition, the Supreme Court invoked its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution and ordered his release. On May 18, 2022, Perarivalan came out of bars after undergoing 31 years of imprisonment for a crime he claimed he did not commit.