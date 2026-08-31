Congress Legislature Party leader Tharahai Cuthbert moved to Oppn benches amid TVK-Cong alliance strain

Cuthbert was earlier seated in the section allocated to TVK MLAs. However, her seat was changed on Monday, with the Congress leader now occupying a place in the front row of the Opposition benches, near PMK member Sowmiya Anbumani.

The development comes amid growing speculation over the relationship between the Congress and TVK, a day after Tourism Minister S Rajeshkumar said that Congress ministers in the state Cabinet would resign if TVK did not support Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Raising the issue, Opposition Whip EV Velu urged Speaker JCD Prabhakar to allot front-row seats to senior minority community member Jawahirullah and MLAs Thamimun Ansari and Nithyanandhan.

Responding to the demand, the Speaker said seats had been allotted based on the party and symbol under which the members were elected. He said the seat for Tharahai Cuthbert had been allotted in view of her position as the Congress Legislature Party leader.

The Speaker said he would consider the request for the three members and take a decision at an appropriate time.