Congress functionaries from Tiruchy stage stir against PM Modi, arrested

TIRUCHY: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) cadre from Tiruchy and Ariyalur staged a black flag protest against the visiting Prime Minister Modi for failing to sanction funds to the State and charging for being anti-minority, OBC, SC and ST.

The members of the Congress party, headed by Tiruchy district Congress treasurer Murali, staged a protest condemning the Union government for being anti-Tamil. They raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They demanded that he release the funds for the State government and fulfil the promises of employment, loan waiver and profitable pricing for the agricultural products.

While they were protesting, a section of the cadre attempted to wave a black flag against Prime Minister Modi. However, the police intervened, took away the black flags, and appealed for the protest to be withdrawn. As Congress workers defied and waved black flags, police arrested all the cadres and lodged them in a nearby school.

Similarly, the Ariyalur Congress cadre, led by the district president Prabhu, staged a protest and attempted to wave black flags at PM Modi. However, alert police personnel foiled their bid and arrested them.

Meanwhile, the ‘May 17’ movement conducted a ‘go back Modi’ demonstration in Chennai, slamming the BJP for dividing the people of the country.