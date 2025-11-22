Congress forms five-member panel to open talks with DMK alliance amid speculation over outreach to TVK’s Vijay

CHENNAI: Amid rising speculation that the Congress has opened discreet channels with actor and TVK president Vijay for a possible alliance ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the party on Saturday announced a five-member coordination committee to begin formal discussions with partners in the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.

All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjuna Kharge has constituted the panel under the leadership of Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar to initiate seat-sharing and alliance negotiations. The committee includes Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai, AICC secretaries Suraj M. N. Hegde and Nivedith Alva, and Congress Legislature Party leader S. Rajeshkumar.

The announcement is widely seen as the Congress’ first structured move in shaping its electoral strategy in the State, particularly as reports continue to circulate about back-channel engagement with Vijay, who has already announced that his party will contest the 2026 Assembly elections.

Former Union Home Minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram welcomed the decision in a post on X. He said the formation of the committee to engage with the DMK ahead of the polls reaffirmed the unity of the INDIA bloc. He added that he hoped the announcement would put an end to recurring speculative reports about the Congress’ alliance position in Tamil Nadu.

The Congress, a key constituent of the Secular Progressive Alliance, is expected to begin rounds of discussions with alliance partners in the coming weeks. Political observers note that the evolving position of Vijay’s TVK could influence seat-sharing equations in the State.

Speculation over a possible Congress–TVK tie-up gained traction in recent days, prompting TNCC president Selvaperunthagai to issue a clarification that the party remains firmly committed to the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.