Congress condemns PM Modi’s praise for Israeli leader amid Gaza crisis

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Friday strongly condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, even as the world continues to witness what he termed a "brutal humanitarian catastrophe" unfolding in Gaza.

In a statement, Selvaperunthagai said Modi's recent post on social media platform X, hailing the Israel–Hamas peace accord as a result of Netanyahu's ‘great leadership’, has shocked and dismayed those who value India's long-standing humanitarian principles.

He said, "At a time when thousands of innocent children, women, and civilians have been mercilessly killed in Gaza, it is deeply disturbing that the Indian Prime Minister has chosen to applaud a leader accused of genocide. Such an act runs contrary to India's historic foreign policy rooted in compassion, peace, and justice."

Recalling India's recognition of Palestine's sovereignty in 1988, the TNCC chief said ignoring that principled stance and glorifying a regime accused of atrocities damages India's moral standing in the international community.

"India's voice must always stand for humanity, peace, and justice, not in support of those who perpetrate mass killings, " Selvaperunthagai asserted, calling the Prime Minister's gesture a "grave betrayal" of India's Gandhian ideals and global reputation.