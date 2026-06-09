Congress brass meet on cards during CM Vijay’s 3-day Delhi visit for NITI

According to sources, Vijay will depart from Chennai at 8 am on June 10 on a special flight and attend the NITI Aayog meeting scheduled for June 11, where Chief Ministers from across the country are expected to participate.

This will be Vijay's second visit to the national capital since assuming office as Chief Minister. During his earlier visit on May 27, he met Prime Minister Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman before returning to Chennai the following day.