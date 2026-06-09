Congress brass meet on cards during CM Vijay’s 3-day Delhi visit for NITI

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will leave for New Delhi on Wednesday on a three-day official visit to participate in the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
According to sources, Vijay will depart from Chennai at 8 am on June 10 on a special flight and attend the NITI Aayog meeting scheduled for June 11, where Chief Ministers from across the country are expected to participate.
This will be Vijay's second visit to the national capital since assuming office as Chief Minister. During his earlier visit on May 27, he met Prime Minister Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman before returning to Chennai the following day.
Sources said the Chief Minister is expected to utilise the extended visit to hold meetings with several national leaders. Besides attending the NITI Aayog meeting, he is likely to call on the President of India, the Vice-President, the Union Home Minister and senior Congress leaders.
The three-day visit is seen as an opportunity for the Chief Minister to strengthen engagement with the Union government and national political leaders on issues concerning Tamil Nadu.
Vijay is expected to conclude his visit on June 12 and return to Chennai by a special flight, arriving in the city in the evening, sources added.