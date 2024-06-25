Congress and DMK doing petty politics with the Constitution of India, says Tamilisai

CHENNAI: Former Governor and Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday flayed the Grand old party and its ally DMK over their performances in the Parliament.

Addressing reporters here, Tamilisai Soundararajan said the Congress and its ally DMK are doing petty politics with the Constitution in the Parliament.

"Today is a black day in Independent India. It was the day when the Congress imposed Emergency by curtailing the voice of democracy. If Emergency is imposed in a country, it means that democracy has failed in that country," she said.

Recalling her Emergency days, Tamilisai said, "My father was in Kamaraj's old Congress when he was arrested by the Indira Gandhi-led government during the implementation of Emergency. I was a schoolgirl. There was no one to look after my mother who was pregnant for many months. When she was admitted to the hospital for delivery, I signed up for her operation full of tears. It was those events that made me hate the Congress party."

Responding to the INDIA bloc alliance's allegations, the former Governor said, "Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi won't amend the Constitution of India. He has mentioned that his holy book is the Indian Constitution in Indian Parliament and US Parliament as well."

"The PM Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is protecting democracy and the Constitution of India. Let's ignore the Congress, which has tamed democracy and the Constitution's larynx and the DMK, which has supported it, " she noted.

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: NCW forms three-member committee

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday constituted a three-member inquiry committee, led by its member Kushboo Sundar to look into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, where 6 women have died after consuming illicit liquor.

Earlier, the NCW has taken suo-motu cognizance of media reports stating that 6 women have died in Kallakurichi after consuming spurious liquor.