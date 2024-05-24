Cong functionary among 6 arrested in Hindu outfit leader's murder in Poonamallee, cops suspect relationship dispute

CHENNAI: The Poonamallee police arrested six people, including a Congress functionary, who were allegedly involved in the murder of Hindu Marumalarchi Munnetra Munnani state president.

The police said the murder was because the deceased, Rajaji (45) of Ambal Nagar in Mangadu, was allegedly in a relationship with the wife of the suspect.

A group of people surrounded Rajaji and stabbed him to death when he was at a teashop in Kumananchavadi on Wednesday, police said. Poonamallee police recovered his body, filed a case, and conducted inquiries.

The police arrested six people, including Krishnakumar (34), the main suspect, and Gopal, a Congress functionary.

According to a Daily Thanthi report,

Krishnakumar allegedly revealed during questioning that Rajaji was in a relationship with Gopal's estranged wife, Gowri, who died in a road accident a few months ago.

After her death, Rajaji shared his pictures with Gowri on social media. He then demanded the assets from Gopal, which are in Gowri's name.

The police claimed that this incited Gopal, who hatched the plan to murder Rajaji.