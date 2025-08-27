Confusion over proof documents stalls ration card address update process across TN

CHENNAI: Changing address on a ration card is burdensome for many applicants across Tamil Nadu. What should be a simple online process has turned into a frustrating exercise, as the system accepts only a gas bill receipt as proof of residence, despite the Public Distribution System (PDS) portal continuing to list multiple government documents as valid.

While Aadhaar, voter ID, electricity bill, and property tax receipt are among the 15 documents officially recognised for ration card services, a November 2024 circular clarified that proof for address change alone is restricted to gas bill receipts. The same circular reiterated that such applications must be disposed of within three days.

The Department of Co-operation, Food and Consumer Protection, in response to an RTI query, stated that the move was prompted by a large number of complaints regarding applications being rejected without explanation and delays in processing that exceeded the prescribed time.

However, the rule has not been reflected on the PDS portal, leaving users caught in repeated rejection cycles when they upload other valid proofs.

Activist Gopalakrishnan, who obtained the RTI reply, called such restrictions impractical. “Not every household relies on domestic gas connections. Many use alternative fuels or live in rented spaces where the gas bill is not in their name,” he said. Earlier, the flexibility of multiple proofs benefited renters, joint families, and those in informal settlements, who are now unable to update their ration address.

Arguing that this contradiction undermines digitisation itself, the activists called for either the circular to be revised to allow multiple proofs again or the online portal to be updated to reflect the actual rule so applicants know what to expect.