'Conducting meeting to hide his misgovernance,' BJP's Tamilisai Soundarajan slams Stalin over delimitation

CHENNAI: Reiterating Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comment on DMK in Rajya Sabha, Bharatiya Janata Party's Tamilisai Soundarajan slammed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin over conducting the 1st Joint Action Committee Meeting on the issue of delimitation.

Soundarajan said that Stalin is conducting the meeting to "hide his misgovernance" noting that the central government has not even announced delimitation yet.

Speaking to ANI, Soundarajan said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech clearly exposed the double standards of DMK. He said that we will go to each and every village to expose the corruption charges against the DMK... The delimitation has not even been announced, but the CM is conducting a meeting to hide his misgovernance."

"All the CMs of other states are attending the meeting to hide their misgovernance," she added. An all-party meeting, called by MK Stalin, on the issue of delimitation is currently underway in Chennai today in the presence of Karnatatka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Telangana CM Revenath Reddy, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das and Biju Janata Dal leader Sanjay Kumar Das Burma and others.

Meanwhile, Dk Shivakumar has expressed his strong displeasure with the delimitation and said that they will not let their seats in the Parliament be reduced at any cost. Shivakumar further congratulated Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for taking this step. Expressing pride, he stated that Stalin is protecting the federal structure and the Constitution of this country.

"I would like to congratulate MK Stalin. He has taken the first step. We are very proud that he is protecting the federal structure and the Constitution of this country. Coming together is the beginning. Today, all of us will discuss what the progress will be, and work together... Leaders from Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, we all have joined here... At any cost, we cannot let down our country and our seats be reduced... We are a very progressive state. We have stood fast economically and in literacy... We will stand united, and we will make sure none of our seats are reduced... I welcome all the BJP black flags. I am not afraid even if they send me to Tihar jail..." Shivakumar told ANI just before attending the meeting.

The MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government has locked horns with the Central government over the three-language formula proposed in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the delimitation exercise.