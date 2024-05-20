'Conduct transfer counselling in May before next academic year begin': Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare school teachers urge TN edu dept

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has commenced the transfer counselling sessions for teachers ahead of the new academic year 2024-25 but several teachers from Adi Dravidar Welfare (ADW) and Tribal Welfare schools have claimed that they have not received any intimation about the consultation from their respective departments so far.

It is a regular practice of the education department to hold counselling sessions for teacher transfer every May. But, speaking to DT Next, teachers in the ADW and Tribal Welfare schools claimed that their respective departments regularly miss conducting transfer counselling for them.

"We urge both the departments to conduct transfer counselling in May instead of holding it in the middle of the academic year or at the end of the year, like in the case of last year, when counselling happened during final exams," said an ADW schoolteacher.

The teacher further went on to say that both the departments do not properly follow the schedule to conduct transfer counselling for teachers.

"The counselling is conducted abruptly during the middle of academic year or is not held for 5 years altogether," stated a teacher at an ADW school, who is also a member of the Tamil Nadu Tribal Welfare School Teachers' Association.

The member also highlighted that the teachers whose names were listed for transfers in November-December in the last academic year were retained in the same schools due to a paucity of teachers. "When there is already a dearth of teachers in ADW and Tribal schools, the department holds transfers right in the middle of the academic year and transfers them to other schools, without filling the vacancies at the previous schools," explained the member

Hence, to avoid such challenges, the teachers and association members have requested the ADW and Tribal Welfare departments to hold counselling in May or at least before the schools reopen for the new academic year.