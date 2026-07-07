Complete transparency in government advocate appointments, claims Minister Nirmalkumar

'Appointments based only on merit'

Addressing reporters at the Secretariat, the minister clarified that no government pleaders had been formally appointed yet and that only the Government Order for the appointments had begun to be issued from Monday evening.

The appointments were being made only after scrutinising applications received from eligible candidates, he said, adding that only qualified persons would be selected. Nirmalkumar said the government would not tolerate any malpractice during the recruitment process and urged the public to report any instance of money being sought in exchange for appointments.

"If anyone is found accepting money in connection with these appointments, complaints may be lodged and appropriate action will be taken," he said. The Minister also maintained that there was no discrimination in the recruitment process and that every application was being examined fairly.