Plea in Madras High Court alleges Rs 5 lakh to 30 lakh bribes in Villupuram Government Advocates’ selection

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has been moved by Advocate and TVK Advocates’ Wing District Joint Secretary M Gnanasoundari, alleging that the selection of Government Advocates in Villupuram district was finalised before the application deadline and that bribes ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 30 lakh were collected for each post.
In her petition, she stated that the Government issued a notification on June 5 inviting applications for the appointment of Government Advocates in Villupuram district. Following this, TVK District Secretary Mohanraj allegedly instructed advocates belonging to Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam in Villupuram to apply for the posts.
Gnanasoundari said that she applied for the post of Special Public Prosecutor, Mahila Court, Villupuram, on June 22, but the District Collector’s office did not issue an acknowledgement. She further applied for the post of Additional Public Prosecutor for the Principal and Sub Court, Villupuram, on June 29.
According to the petitioner, at 12.11 p.m. on June 29, a selection list was circulated through various WhatsApp groups even though the last date for submitting applications was 5.45 p.m. the same day. She contended that the circulation of the list before the expiry of the application deadline was arbitrary, illegal, and contrary to the notification.
When she questioned District Secretary Mohanraj, he allegedly informed her that it was the final selection list and that it had been prepared on the recommendation of TVK General Secretary N Anandh. She further alleged that advocates affiliated with various political parties, including the DMK and AIADMK, had been selected without following the prescribed procedure.
The petitioner also alleged that the District Secretary had accepted bribes ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 30 lakh for each appointment in collusion with government officials. She contended that the selection process was illegal and contrary to the principles of natural justice. Stating that Chief Minister Vijay has consistently spoken against corruption and illegality, she submitted that he, as both the Chief Minister and President of TVK, is responsible for ensuring action against those involved.
She has sought an interim injunction restraining the appointments pursuant to the notification and a direction to the Government to provide her an opportunity to be considered in accordance with the principles of natural justice.
The election petition is expected to be listed for hearing shortly.