Plea in Madras High Court alleges Rs 5 lakh to 30 lakh bribes in Villupuram Government Advocates’ selection

In her petition, she stated that the Government issued a notification on June 5 inviting applications for the appointment of Government Advocates in Villupuram district. Following this, TVK District Secretary Mohanraj allegedly instructed advocates belonging to Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam in Villupuram to apply for the posts.

Gnanasoundari said that she applied for the post of Special Public Prosecutor, Mahila Court, Villupuram, on June 22, but the District Collector’s office did not issue an acknowledgement. She further applied for the post of Additional Public Prosecutor for the Principal and Sub Court, Villupuram, on June 29.

According to the petitioner, at 12.11 p.m. on June 29, a selection list was circulated through various WhatsApp groups even though the last date for submitting applications was 5.45 p.m. the same day. She contended that the circulation of the list before the expiry of the application deadline was arbitrary, illegal, and contrary to the notification.