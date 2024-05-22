Complain against officials engaging in bribery without hesitation:Ramnad DVAC

MADURAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) of Ramanathapuram raised awareness among the public about approaching the DVAC to lodge complaints seeking action against officials without any hesitation. The DVAC aims to raise awareness, especially among those affected by the officials who sought bribes from the public.

Over the last five months this year, a total of seventeen officials from various departments were caught red-handed while taking bribes, according to the sources.

A total of ten cases were booked against them, as per the data. Among those arrested, six of them were high officials from government organizations, seven other employees and three others were brokers, as per the sources.

The public can contact DSP at 9498215697 or 9498652169 and also the DSP office at 04567-230036 and through email- dsprmddvac.tnpol@nic.in.