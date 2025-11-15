Competitive exam aspirants in Chennai seek a quiet place, open longer hours at affordable rates

CHENNAI: With thousands of competitive-exam aspirants relying on private study halls across the city, many say the lack of affordable public alternatives has made exam preparation financially stressful. While Chennai has a growing network of libraries and a few government-run study hubs, demand far exceeds the available seating, which pushes students toward paid centres they cannot always afford.

For many, home or PG accommodation does not offer the quiet, structured environment needed for long hours of preparation.

Neighbourhoods like Anna Nagar have become hubs for aspirants, with several private study halls, coaching centres and hostels catering to them. But the cost adds up quickly, especially for those who are not earning.

“The PG fee is Rs 7,000. I’ve enrolled in a test series for Rs 9,000. Both are necessary for me. The only place where I can cut short my spending is the study hall and it would be better if we get cheaper alternatives,” said S Rakesh, a UPSC aspirant preparing for the EPFO exam to be held on November 30.

Many students who migrate from districts and suburbs echo the same struggle. Private study halls, which charge Rs 1,500-3,000/month for membership, are often the only dependable option, as not every coaching institute offers study space. Some aspirants only subscribe to test series, which can cost up to Rs 30,000, leaving them with few low-cost choices.

The city’s public libraries are heavily used, but the capacity gap is wide. Chennai has 13 full-time libraries, five central libraries, one district central library and 121 branch libraries, most of which double as study halls. Librarians themselves say that nearly 90% of footfall comes from aspirants. But securing a seat is difficult.

“It gets packed even if I am 15 minutes late. I used libraries before. Sometimes I had to sit in the kids’ reading area,” said Vaishnavi from Arakkonam, now studying at a private hall in Saidapet. “Apart from finding a spot, we cannot spend 24 hours there, which many of us need when we study beyond midnight.”

While the State government has launched avenues such as knowledge centres and the Mudhalvar Padaippagam hubs, aspirants say these large, upgraded spaces still fall short in capacity. According to HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu, who is also the CMDA chairman, 45 such hubs under the Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam will be operational by November 2025. But their distribution across the city remains limited.

“It’s a big space. But again, seating is limited for such a place,” rued Yashwant, who shifted from the Kolathur Mudhalvar Padaippagam to a private study hall because he could not find a spot there.

Some aspirants argue that the solution need not be expensive. “Most of us do not want such big spaces. We just need a place that can hold many students and a peaceful environment,” said Arun Kumar, a TNPSC aspirant. “The city has a lot of parks with open-air theatres and unused corners. Give us a study hall there, keep it open till midnight, and charge us a nominal fee. That alone will help.”

As demand continues to outpace supply, aspirants say smaller, modest interventions such as more seats at libraries, designated study areas in parks and extended hours would be more helpful than large, high-cost initiatives in easing the preparation journey for thousands.