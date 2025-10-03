Compensate for fleecing customer, Tangedco told

MADURAI: Thoothukudi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed Tangedco to pay a sum of Rs 62,152 to an aggrieved consumer for causing deficiency in service, sources said on Thursday. Pichammal of Kovilpatti, the complainant, found a high-tension power line crossing over her land.

Pichammal approached the Executive Engineer of Tangedco at Sankarankovil for shifting the line. Officials inspected the site and prepared an estimated cost. Pichammal then paid the cost, and the pole-shifting work was completed. However, she later felt deceived as the costs paid were beyond estimation.

The victim filed a case with the commission seeking action. After examining, the panel’s head Chakravarthy and members Sankar and Namachivayam directed Tangedco to pay back Rs 27,152 to the complainant and Rs 25,000 for causing mental agony and a compensation of Rs 10,000.