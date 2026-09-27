Communist parties seek CEC’s removal, announce Statewide stir

CHENNAI: The CPM, CPI and CPI (ML) Liberation on Saturday announced demonstrations across the State on October 1, demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that he had undermined the independence of the Election Commission of India (ECI).
In a joint statement, the parties cited a newspaper investigation and alleged that Kumar had disregarded the views and objections of the other two Election Commissioners when making key decisions.
They said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded their opposition to the CEC’s actions in writing on at least 14 occasions over the past 10 months. The two Commissioners had also raised concerns with the Cabinet Secretary over changes relating to electoral rolls, including Form 6 and the centralisation of electoral roll software, the parties claimed.
The Left parties alleged that the objections were ignored and that the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls proceeded, resulting in the deletion of over 13 crore names from draft rolls in various States and Union Territories.
They also criticised the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, alleging that changes to the selection process had weakened the ECI’s independence.
Demanding Gyanesh Kumar’s immediate removal and legal action against him, the parties said the ECI’s primary responsibility was to protect the voting rights of eligible citizens and ensure free and fair elections.
The demonstrations will be held at district headquarters across the State on October 1.