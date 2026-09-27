Communist parties seek CEC’s removal, announce Statewide stir

In a joint statement, the parties cited a newspaper investigation and alleged that Kumar had disregarded the views and objections of the other two Election Commissioners when making key decisions.

They said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded their opposition to the CEC’s actions in writing on at least 14 occasions over the past 10 months. The two Commissioners had also raised concerns with the Cabinet Secretary over changes relating to electoral rolls, including Form 6 and the centralisation of electoral roll software, the parties claimed.