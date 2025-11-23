Communication systems to start in polytechnic colleges in TN

CHENNAI: To monitor activities of its institutions, the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), under Higher Education Department, which controls all the engineering and polytechnic colleges, will be establishing a Learning Management System–Enterprise Resource Planning (LMS-ERP) Project Management Unit (PMU) likely by January.

A senior official at the department said the PMU would be set up within the designated LMS room equipped with modern computing resources, communication tools, and monitoring systems to facilitate management and coordination of project activities across all participating, universities, colleges and institutions.

“To enable seamless, high-quality virtual collaboration, the set-up will incorporate a modern video conferencing and unified communication system integrated with large interactive LED displays or projection units, high-definition cameras, microphones, and advanced audio echo cancellation units,” he added.

“This will provide interoperability for official meetings with government departments, universities, and technical institutions.”

The new system will ensure real-time monitoring, project tracking, and reporting capabilities through integrated dashboards and analytics tools connected to the LMS-ERP framework. “This comprehensive setup will ensure that the PMU functions as a centralised command and coordination centre, capable of supporting the efficient execution, monitoring, and governance of LMS-ERP project activities across all institutions,” he claimed.

E-tenders were invited in the first week of November to appoint project consultants for the LMS-ERP PMU, which will be implemented at a cost of Rs 172.50 crore.

Additionally, a PMU was also established in the office of the DoTE to develop collaborative working relationships with stakeholders and promote services to students, industries and society.

“Action is being taken to provide digital transformation of management connecting 13 State-run universities, Directorate of Collegiate Education, which controls Arts and Science colleges in TN,” averred the official.