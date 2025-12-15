Communal politics will dig its own grave: TTV Dhinakaran

CHENNAI: AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran took a veiled dig at the erstwhile ally BJP, which has been raising the Tiruparankundram deepathoon issue along with other right-wing elements, cautioning against politics based on religion and caste, stating that such forces would eventually destroy themselves.

His statement comes at a time when the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is sending feelers to its erstwhile members, including AMMK, to rejoin the front.

Dhinakaran added that Tamil Nadu had a long tradition of communal harmony, with people of all faiths living in brotherhood, a talk which may enhance his capacity to bargain with the BJP, in case of negotiations over rejoining the NDA.

Claiming that no alliance could form a government in Tamil Nadu without the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), Dhinakaran said the AMMK had emerged as an indespensable force in the State’s political landscape.

Dhinakaran said discussions were underway with party workers on alliance prospects for the upcoming Assembly elections and that a final decision would be taken before the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, which falls on February 24.

Recalling that the AMMK was founded in 2017 to uphold Jayalalithaa’s ideals, he appealed to her “true followers” to unite to ensure the return of an “Amma government” in the State.